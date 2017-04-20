2 men arrested in connection with Stamford home robbery

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Two men were arrested after burglarizing a home on Sutton Drive West on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

A witness says they saw two men trying to break into the home and notified the police. Authorities say the men were gone when the officers arrived, but were tracked down based on a vehicle description.



The owner says over $2,000 worth of items were stolen.



Both men were charged with conspiracy and burglary. They will be arraigned on Friday at Stamford Superior Court.