2 men arrested in connection with Stamford home robbery

Two men were arrested after burglarizing a home on Sutton Drive West on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Two men were arrested after burglarizing a home on Sutton Drive West on Wednesday afternoon, police say. (1:08 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Two men were arrested after burglarizing a home on Sutton Drive West on Wednesday afternoon, police say. 

A witness says they saw two men trying to break into the home and notified the police. Authorities say the men were gone when the officers arrived, but were tracked down based on a vehicle description.
            
The owner says over $2,000 worth of items were stolen.
            
Both men were charged with conspiracy and burglary. They will be arraigned on Friday at Stamford Superior Court.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

One person has been pronounced dead after an 1 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting
One person has been pronounced dead after an 2 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting
John Lodato, a volunteer at a soup kitchen 3 Hometown Hero: John Lodato
A Bridgeport man is back in town after 4 Bridgeport man wanted in connection to shooting arrested in FL
A mother and her 15-year-old teenager are recovering 5 Mother, teenager stabbed in Bridgeport

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE