All passengers safe in Westport I-95 bus fire

WESTPORT - A bus that went up in flames on I-95 Thursday afternoon left no one seriously hurt. The Peter Pan bus caught fire in Westport and backed up highway traffic all the way to Stamford for over three hours. Everyone reportedly escaped safely, but the bus was totally destroyed.