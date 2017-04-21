All passengers safe in Westport I-95 bus fire

A bus that went up in flames on I-95 Thursday afternoon left no one seriously hurt.

A bus that went up in flames on I-95 Thursday afternoon left no one seriously hurt. (7:39 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WESTPORT -  A bus that went up in flames on I-95 Thursday afternoon left no one seriously hurt.
 
The Peter Pan bus caught fire in Westport and backed up highway traffic all the way to Stamford for over three hours.
 
Everyone reportedly escaped safely, but the bus was totally destroyed.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Connecticut Sportscast, April 20
One person has been pronounced dead after an 2 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant
One person has been pronounced dead after an 3 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting
A bus that went up in flames on 4 All passengers safe after I-95 bus fire in Westport
One person has been pronounced dead after an 5 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE