Bridgeport PD: Man robbed woman, used her credit card

BRIDGEPORT - A man assaulted a woman in a Bridgeport parking lot and was later caught on camera using her credit card, police say.

The attack happened at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Broadridge Avenue in Stratford. Police say the assailant slammed the woman to the ground and stole her purse.

Cameras outside of Ely's Liquor in Bridgeport recorded the man driving up in a Jeep Liberty a short time later. The video shows him walking into the store and using her credit card for a purchase.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez describes the suspect as "as a dangerous individual who has no problem or doesn't care about hurting anyone, in this case a woman."

Perez asks anyone with information to call the Stratford Detective Bureau at 203-385-4120.