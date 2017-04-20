Gov. Malloy announces program to help prevent chronic school absences You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy is announcing a new program to help prevent chronic absenteeism in students between pre-K and senior year. (8:40 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 20, 2017 8:28 AM CONNECTICUT - Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy is announcing a new program to help prevent chronic absenteeism in students between pre-K and senior year. The state is releasing a new guide that will help school districts develop a plan and implement intervention to combat absenteeism. Malloy says we can't educate kids if we can't get them to come to school. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:14 1 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 1:18 2 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 3:14 3 Bridgeport man wanted in connection to shooting arrested in FL 0:19 4 Mother, teenager stabbed in Bridgeport 0:19 5 Police: One person injured in Norwalk homeless shelter stabbing advertisement | advertise on News 12