Gov. Malloy announces program to help prevent chronic school absences

CONNECTICUT - Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy is announcing a new program to help prevent chronic absenteeism in students between pre-K and senior year.

The state is releasing a new guide that will help school districts develop a plan and implement intervention to combat absenteeism.

Malloy says we can't educate kids if we can't get them to come to school.