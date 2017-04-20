Milford police officer honored 30 years after death

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - A Milford police officer killed in the line of duty 30 years ago was honored Thursday by both officers and recruits.

Officer Daniel Wasson was killed on April 12 while conducting a traffic stop when he was only 25-years-old.

Danny Wasson's Badge No. 60 was retired and locker No. 43 remains empty to this day.

The police department says it serves as a reminder that their fellow officer made the ultimate sacrifice.