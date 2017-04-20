Mother, teenager stabbed in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A mother and her 15-year-old teenager are recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

The stabbings occurred at the Barnum Housing Complex in Bridgeport.

Both victims were stabbed by a female suspect and are being treated at Bridgeport Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.