Mother, teenager stabbed in Bridgeport

A mother and her 15-year-old teenager are recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

A mother and her 15-year-old teenager are recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

BRIDGEPORT - A mother and her 15-year-old teenager are recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex on Wednesday. 

The stabbings occurred at the Barnum Housing Complex in Bridgeport. 

Both victims were stabbed by a female suspect and are being treated at Bridgeport Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

