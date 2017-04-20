Mother, teenager stabbed in Bridgeport You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A mother and her 15-year-old teenager are recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex on Wednesday. (7:29 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 20, 2017 7:32 AM BRIDGEPORT - A mother and her 15-year-old teenager are recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex on Wednesday. The stabbings occurred at the Barnum Housing Complex in Bridgeport. Both victims were stabbed by a female suspect and are being treated at Bridgeport Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:14 1 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 1:18 2 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 3:14 3 Bridgeport man wanted in connection to shooting arrested in FL 0:19 4 Mother, teenager stabbed in Bridgeport 0:19 5 Police: One person injured in Norwalk homeless shelter stabbing advertisement | advertise on News 12