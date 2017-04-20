New York man accused of operating drug factory in Watertown

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CONNECTICUT - A New York man is facing several charges as he is accused of operating a drug factory in Watertown that almost caught fire earlier this month.

Fire crews responded to a multifamily home on Main Street where they say they found 42-year-old Daniel Fung in the parking lot with burns on his face and hands.



Police say Fung rented an apartment there and inside of it they discovered several items used to make cannabis oil.



They say they also recovered 7.5 pounds of marijuana and packets of marijuana extract that were ready to be sold.