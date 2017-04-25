1 dead after small plane crashes at Meriden-Markham Airport

News 12 has learned that at least one person was killed Monday after a small airplane crash outside a Connecticut airport.

WALLINGFORD - News 12 has learned that at least one person was killed Monday after a small airplane crash outside a Connecticut airport.

Officials say the crash happened about 100 feet from the runway at Meriden-Markham Airport around 6:30 p.m.

They say that two people were aboard the plane and the pilot was trying to land when the crash happened.

According to officials, one person was taken to the hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

