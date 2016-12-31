1 dead, at least 3 hurt in I-95 crash in Westport

A person was killed and at least three others were hospitalized in a crash on I-95 in Westport early Saturday morning.

Traffic was backed up for hours on the northbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 18.

Traffic was backed up for hours on the northbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 18. (12:14 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

FAIRFIELD - A person was killed and at least three others were hospitalized in a crash on I-95 in Westport early Saturday morning.

Traffic was backed up for hours on the northbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 18.

Police say at least two cars were involved, possibly a third.

The deceased victim has not been identified. There is no word on the extent of the injuries sustained by the other people involved in the crash.

The cause remains unclear.

Authorities say another accident occurred on I-95 on the northbound side of the highway near exit 21 at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. There's no word on whether anyone was injured in that crash.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Traffic was backed up for hours on the 1 1 dead, at least 3 hurt in I-95 crash
Police say two are dead and two injured 2 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert
3 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 30
Hometown Hero: Cora Martino 4 Hometown Hero: Cora Martino
It happened at 270 East Ave. before 8 5 Police: Man drives into Norwalk building

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE