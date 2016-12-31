You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - A person was killed and at least three others were hospitalized in a crash on I-95 in Westport early Saturday morning.

Traffic was backed up for hours on the northbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 18.

Police say at least two cars were involved, possibly a third.

The deceased victim has not been identified. There is no word on the extent of the injuries sustained by the other people involved in the crash.

The cause remains unclear.

Authorities say another accident occurred on I-95 on the northbound side of the highway near exit 21 at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. There's no word on whether anyone was injured in that crash.