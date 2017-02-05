1 hurt after being hit by car in school parking lot

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - Police say a juvenile was hit by a car in the parking lot of a school in Fairfield.

They say Gary Potmesil, of Norwalk, was driving a Toyota Camry when he hit the juvenile at Tomlinson Middle School.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is in stable condition.

There is no word on the victim’s age or if the driver will face any charges.