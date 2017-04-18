1-year-old child recovering after pit bull attack in Bridgeport

1-year-old child recovering after pit bull attack in Bridgeport

1-year-old child recovering after pit bull attack in Bridgeport (1:03 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - A 1-year-old is recovering after he was attacked by a pit bull in Bridgeport Monday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Bond Street.

According to police, the child is from Waterbury but was staying with his grandparents in Bridgeport when the incident happened. Police say the dog lives with the grandparents.

News 12 Connecticut was on the scene when animal control arrived at the house to investigate and pick up the dog. Police say the child's grandmother was attempting to enter her bedroom with her grandson holding on to her when the dog lunged at the child and bit him. According to the boy's grandfather, he heard his wife calling him and went to help.

He says his grandson went to Bridgeport Hospital and is now back home doing OK. Police say he had scratches and bruises from the dog.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Danni Kemp, 19, died from a rare form 1 Family of teen who battled cancer grateful for support
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen and Newsday's Beth Whitehouse 2 Tasty Tuesday: Where Kids Eat Free on LI
It's Tax Day: Some quick tips to help 3 It's Tax Day: Some quick tips to help you during the day
A Litchfield principal resigned from his job after 4 Wamogo HS principal named in Choate misconduct report
Candlelight vigil held Monday for the 2 Bellport 5 Vigil held for Bellport students murdered in Central Islip

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE