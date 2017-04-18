You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A 1-year-old is recovering after he was attacked by a pit bull in Bridgeport Monday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Bond Street.

According to police, the child is from Waterbury but was staying with his grandparents in Bridgeport when the incident happened. Police say the dog lives with the grandparents.

News 12 Connecticut was on the scene when animal control arrived at the house to investigate and pick up the dog. Police say the child's grandmother was attempting to enter her bedroom with her grandson holding on to her when the dog lunged at the child and bit him. According to the boy's grandfather, he heard his wife calling him and went to help.

He says his grandson went to Bridgeport Hospital and is now back home doing OK. Police say he had scratches and bruises from the dog.