10-year-old narrates Fairfield police PSA

FAIRFIELD - A 10-year-old girl and the Fairfield Police Department teamed up to release an anti-drunken driving public safety announcement this week.

The girl, named Elyssa, narrates the announcement, which police say they hope will deter drunken driving.

"By you telling them, you're basically saving their life," says Elyssa, who recorded the PSA in her living room. "Because they can get in a really, really bad accident, and they have a chance of getting really badly hurt or killed."

The PSA debuted on Twitter.