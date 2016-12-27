12 homes destroyed in condo complex fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW HAVEN - Officials in New Haven say at least 12 homes were destroyed in a fire at a condo complex.

Firefighters spent more than five hours bringing the blaze under control at the Harbour Landing complex on Monday.

They say in addition to the 12 condos destroyed, other nearby homes were left with water and smoke damage.

Officials tell News 12 that two people were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.