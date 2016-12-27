News 12 homes destroyed in condo complex fire Officials in New Haven say at least 12 homes were destroyed in a fire at a condo complex. Firefighters spent more than five hours bringing You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Firefighters spent more than five hours bringing the blaze under control at the Harbour Landing complex on Monday. (12/27/16) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 27, 2016 9:59 AM NEW HAVEN - Officials in New Haven say at least 12 homes were destroyed in a fire at a condo complex. Firefighters spent more than five hours bringing the blaze under control at the Harbour Landing complex on Monday. They say in addition to the 12 condos destroyed, other nearby homes were left with water and smoke damage. Officials tell News 12 that two people were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:10 1 VIDEO: Murder suspect in court 1:08 2 Bystander wounded in Bridgeport deli shooting 0:53 3 Police arrest suspect in string of Shelton burglaries 3:04 4 Connecticut Weather Forecast 3:07 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 27 advertisement | advertise on News 12