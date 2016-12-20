2 cars collide on Park Avenue in Bridgeport

Police in Bridgeport are investigating after they say a driver went through a red light and collided with another car on Park Avenue near Queen

Police say a driver went through a red light and collided with another car on Park Avenue near Queen Street.

Police say a driver went through a red light and collided with another car on Park Avenue near Queen Street. (12/20/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Police in Bridgeport are investigating after they say a driver went through a red light and collided with another car on Park Avenue near Queen Street. 

The accident happened after 3:30 a.m.

The police tell News 12 the driver who ran the light has two broken legs and was taken to the hospital. 

There is no word on the other driver's condition. 

Officers say the intersection was closed for some time. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo works at Bartlett Tree Experts 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
A fire in Stamford displaced three people just 3 3 displaced in Stamford fire
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 21
Shelton police arrested two men Wednesday in connection 5 Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE