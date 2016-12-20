2 cars collide on Park Avenue in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Police in Bridgeport are investigating after they say a driver went through a red light and collided with another car on Park Avenue near Queen Street.

The accident happened after 3:30 a.m.

The police tell News 12 the driver who ran the light has two broken legs and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the other driver's condition.

Officers say the intersection was closed for some time.