2 firefighters hurt during Stratford fire

STRATFORD - Stratford fire officials say two firefighters were hurt while battling a fire on Huntington Road.

Authorities say a crew on an emergency medical call noticed the fire and called it into fire dispatch Wednesday night.

They say flames had engulfed most of the first floor by the time they arrived, and extreme conditions put two firefighters in danger.

They say those two firefighters were treated for minor burns.

They say all the residents got out of the burning home OK, but two family pets are unaccounted for at this time.