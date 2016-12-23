2 involved in rollover accident in Milford

Authorities say two people were involved in a rollover accident in Milford.

Officials say the accident happened on Pepes Farms Road near New Haven Avenue just before 12 a.m.

(12/23/16)

MILFORD - Authorities say two people were involved in a rollover accident in Milford.

They say the accident happened on Pepes Farms Road near New Haven Avenue just before 12 a.m.

A witness says the driver was going too fast around a curve when he lost control.

The witness says the car hit a couple of trees, went down an embankment into the woods, then rolled over.

News 12 was told two people were in the car.

 

