News 2 men accused in armed robbery at Cumberland Farms in Norwalk Police in Norwalk say they're investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday night. Updated January 18, 2017 12:23 PM NORWALK - Police in Norwalk say they're investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday night. They tell News 12 that two men walked into Cumberland Farms wearing masks. Police say they robbed the clerk at gunpoint and also pistol whipped him. The two men stole cash and then ran off.