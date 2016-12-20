2 more smash-and-grab robberies reported in Stamford

Stamford police say two smash-and-grab burglaries in the city are the latest in a string of similar crimes.

Stamford police say two smash-and-grab burglaries in the city are the latest in a string of similar crimes.

Stamford police say two smash-and-grab burglaries in the city are the latest in a string of similar crimes. (12/20/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Stamford police say two smash-and-grab burglaries in the city are the latest in a string of similar crimes.

Police say the robberies happened over the weekend in the city's Cove neighborhood. They say a pizza place and a Chinese food restaurant were both targeted early Saturday morning.

The owner of Michael's Pizzeria on Cove Road tells News 12 Connecticut the suspect threw a rock and broke the glass around 3 a.m. The thief then stole money from the register and took a beer on his way out.

The owner says this is not the first time the pizzeria has been a victim of burglary.

Police say the Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant down the road from the pizzeria was also targeted.

Investigators say they are looking into whether the two incidents are connected to nine other recent smash-and-grab burglaries.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo works at Bartlett Tree Experts 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
A fire in Stamford displaced three people just 3 3 displaced in Stamford fire
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 21
Shelton police arrested two men Wednesday in connection 5 Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Police say in each case, the suspect was Video shows suspect in 5 Stamford burglaries

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a thief who smashed his way into five businesses along

More smash-and-grabs reported along Stamford road More smash-and-grabs reported along Stamford road

Stamford police say there has been another string of smash-and-grab burglaries in the same section

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE