2 more smash-and-grab robberies reported in Stamford

STAMFORD - Stamford police say two smash-and-grab burglaries in the city are the latest in a string of similar crimes.

Police say the robberies happened over the weekend in the city's Cove neighborhood. They say a pizza place and a Chinese food restaurant were both targeted early Saturday morning.

The owner of Michael's Pizzeria on Cove Road tells News 12 Connecticut the suspect threw a rock and broke the glass around 3 a.m. The thief then stole money from the register and took a beer on his way out.

The owner says this is not the first time the pizzeria has been a victim of burglary.

Police say the Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant down the road from the pizzeria was also targeted.

Investigators say they are looking into whether the two incidents are connected to nine other recent smash-and-grab burglaries.