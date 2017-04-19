2 dead after plane crashes in East Windsor

Two people are dead after a plane crashed in East Windsor Tuesday night.

Two people are dead after a plane crashed in East Windsor Tuesday night. (4/19/17)

EAST WINDSOR - Two people are dead after a plane crashed in East Windsor Tuesday night.

The small, single-engine plane went down near Skylark Airport around 7 p.m.

Police say they were told it looked as if the plane had stalled.

Officials say the investigation could take up to two days.

