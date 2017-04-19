News 2 dead after plane crashes in East Windsor You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Two people are dead after a plane crashed in East Windsor Tuesday night. (4/19/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 19, 2017 6:08 AM EAST WINDSOR - Two people are dead after a plane crashed in East Windsor Tuesday night. The small, single-engine plane went down near Skylark Airport around 7 p.m. Police say they were told it looked as if the plane had stalled. Officials say the investigation could take up to two days. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:16 1 Connecticut Sportscast, April 18 13:16 2 VIDEO: Parents of online dating match diagnosed with same disease 1:14 3 Rangers top Canadiens 2-1; series tied 2-2 2:11 4 Spa Week: Undergo treatments at a discounted rate 2:57 5 Funeral today for youngest victim of suspected gang killings advertisement | advertise on News 12