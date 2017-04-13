2 women hope cold case playing cards will help find killers of Iriquois Alston, Rickita Smalls

BRIDGEPORT - Two women are hopeful a new set of playing cards released by the Connecticut Department of Corrections will help serve justice in the murders of their children.

Helping Hands Transitional Housing center on Bunnell Street in Bridgeport was inspired by the memory of Iriquois Alston, 26, of Stamford, whose mother opened it last year to help people in need in the Bridgeport community.

Alston, along with Rickita Smalls, 22, of Norwalk appears on one of the 52 Cold Case Cards.

The cards will be distributed to prisoners in all state correctional facilities as a way of seeking information for unsolved crimes. A 1-800 number is also included.

Alston and Smalls were fatally shot in a car in Norwalk back in 2011. Officials are hoping for new leads in the case as a result of the fourth edition of the Cold Case Cards program.

“I want justice for my daughter,” says Notasha Blake, Smalls’ mother. “I need justice for my daughter. She didn't deserve this, she was my world. I eat, I breathe my daughter. I'm here on the strength of her, she gave me the strength to come here and sit and talk to you. It's about my daughter. I need the justice.”

Blake is hopeful the cards will make a difference.

