20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash

BRIDGEPORT - A 20-year-old Bridgeport man was killed in a crash in Milford Saturday morning.

Ricardo DeJesus Sr. says his son, who shared his name, was killed on his 20th birthday.

Authorities tell News 12 Connecticut the younger DeJesus was driving south on I-95 in Milford when he lost control of his car and crashed near exit 36 around 5:30 a.m., hitting a light pole, then a tree.

DeJesus was a graduate of Platt Technical High School in Milford. He leaves behind his parents, two brothers and a sister.