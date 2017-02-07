2nd Syrian family arrives in CT after president's executive order

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A second Syrian family arrived in Connecticut Tuesday after being delayed by President Donald Trump's executive action on immigration for more than a week.

Farida Alfaawri said the week following the president's action was difficult for her and her four children. She says her family had lost hope and was unsure of what would come next.

Alfaawri and her family say they were relieved when they received the news that their plans to head to the United States were reinstated. They were a few days out from their flight to come here when the president issued his executive order.

They say they are looking forward to starting school and learning English.

The International Institute of Connecticut says it will continue to support refugees. A rally will be held for them and immigrants on Saturday.