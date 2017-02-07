News 2nd Syrian family arrives in CT after president's executive order A second Syrian family arrived in Connecticut Tuesday after being delayed by President Donald Trump's executive action on immigration for more than a week. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Alfaawri and her family say they were relieved when they received the news that their plans to head to the United States were reinstated. (8:26 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 7, 2017 8:26 PM BRIDGEPORT - A second Syrian family arrived in Connecticut Tuesday after being delayed by President Donald Trump's executive action on immigration for more than a week. Farida Alfaawri said the week following the president's action was difficult for her and her four children. She says her family had lost hope and was unsure of what would come next. Alfaawri and her family say they were relieved when they received the news that their plans to head to the United States were reinstated. They were a few days out from their flight to come here when the president issued his executive order. They say they are looking forward to starting school and learning English. The International Institute of Connecticut says it will continue to support refugees. A rally will be held for them and immigrants on Saturday. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Photos: The Trump Administration - First 100 DaysPhotos of President Donald Trump as his term in the White House gets underway. Photos: Protests erupt against President Trump's travel banProtesters gathered outside of the White House, in New York City's Battery Park and in other places around the country Sunday to voice opposition to President Donald Trump's order on immigration and refugees. Photos: Protest at JFK Airport against refugee banProtesters gathered at JFK Airport in New York Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's executive order limiting immigration and barring refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations. There are reports of detained and stranded travelers in both New York and in other cities as Trump's immigration crackdown was swiftly implemented. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:46 1 VIDEO: University of Bridgeport Rally 2:06 2 Healthy Heart: High cholesterol 4:08 3 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:38 4 New England Patriots hold victory parade today 0:16 5 Pedestrian hit and killed in Greenwich advertisement | advertise on News 12