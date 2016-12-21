3 displaced in Stamford fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - A fire in Stamford displaced three people just four days before Christmas.

The fire began around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say a witness noticed heavy smoke coming from the basement and called 911.

But when the first crew arrived, firefighters had to stop efforts due to safety conditions, according to Assistant Chief Mike Robles.

The power company shut down electricity and firefighters were able to resume battling the flames.

Robles says one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.