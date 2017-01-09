3 families displaced after Milford condo fire

MILFORD - Three families were displaced and two pets were killed in a raging fire in Milford Sunday night.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. at a condominium complex located at 267 Melba St.

Officials say it spread to a third-floor unit, which then spread to the attic.

They say everyone in the complex was evacuated before fire crews arrived, but three units were substantially affected.

Officials say some of the residents suffered from smoke inhalation, but are expected to be OK.

Firefighters say it took them 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Milford fire officials say they had to call in crews from Stratford and West Haven to help fight the blaze.

