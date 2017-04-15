3 teens charged for assaulting 18-year-old with brass knuckles

STAMFORD - Stamford police have charged three 17-year-olds for using brass knuckles to beat up another teenager.

The incident happened Wednesday night outside of Stark Elementary School.

The 18-year-old victim says he drove a friend to the school to meet someone but when they got there they were attacked by the group who were waiting for them.

The victim's car was also vandalized with a machete. 

