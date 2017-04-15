News 3 teens charged for assaulting 18-year-old with brass knuckles You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Stamford police have charged three 17-year-olds for using brass knuckles to beat up another teenager. (4/15/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 15, 2017 8:01 AM STAMFORD - Stamford police have charged three 17-year-olds for using brass knuckles to beat up another teenager. The incident happened Wednesday night outside of Stark Elementary School. The 18-year-old victim says he drove a friend to the school to meet someone but when they got there they were attacked by the group who were waiting for them. The victim's car was also vandalized with a machete. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:30 1 Spring break, warm weather arrive together 1:00 2 Woman offers reward to solve 2014 murder 0:30 3 Fire destroys 2-story home in Greenwich 2:15 4 Family of teen who battled cancer grateful for support 0:16 5 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk advertisement | advertise on News 12