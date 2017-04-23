News 3-year-old injured during softball game in Bridgeport (Credit: News 12) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 23, 2017 8:41 PM BRIDGEPORT - A 3-year-old from West Haven was injured during a softball game in Bridgeport on Sunday. The boy was hit in the head with the ball at a game at Beardsley Park. He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital, but was then transferred to Yale because of bleeding in his brain. The Beardsley co-ed softball league was playing a game at the park on the league's 45th anniversary. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 0:59 2 Scholar Athlete: Henry Strmecki 1:14 3 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 2:45 4 Suspect in police chase appears in court 2:17 5 Nonprofit group helps Bridgeport man regain independence advertisement | advertise on News 12