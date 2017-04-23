3-year-old injured during softball game in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - A 3-year-old from West Haven was injured during a softball game in Bridgeport on Sunday.

The boy was hit in the head with the ball at a game at Beardsley Park.

He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital, but was then transferred to Yale because of bleeding in his brain.

The Beardsley co-ed softball league was playing a game at the park on the league's 45th anniversary.