4 men arrested on drug, weapon charges in Norwalk

Norwalk police said Monday that they arrested four men on drug and weapon charges after a 911 call from a concerned resident.

Norwalk police say an illegal handgun is off the street, and four people are facing charges.

Norwalk police say an illegal handgun is off the street, and four people are facing charges. (1/23/17)

Updated

NORWALK - Norwalk police said Monday that they arrested four men on drug and weapon charges after a 911 call from a concerned resident.

Officers say they responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Sheriden Street Sunday night. When they arrived, they say they found Adam Roberston, Jimmie Springer, Anthony Thompkins and Stephen Violet inside the car.

Police say the men were smoking marijuana and that they found a gun under a seat. The gun turned out to be stolen from Vermont, according to authorities.

Police say two of the men are convicted felons and will face more serious charges.

