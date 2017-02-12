5 arrested following police pursuit on I-95

Five Florida residents are in custody following a police pursuit on Interstate 95 Sunday morning. Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over for

GREENWICH - Five Florida residents are in custody following a police pursuit on Interstate 95 Sunday morning.

Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over for an improper turn when the driver fled. 

They say checks were recovered along the highway that were allegedly stolen from Massachusetts and New York.

One of the five people arrested was a teenager, while the remainder were adults. All five are scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court Tuesday.

