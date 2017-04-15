6 teens seriously injured in Redding crash

Police say several people are hospitalized after a serious car crash Friday in Redding.

Police say several people are hospitalized after a serious car crash Friday in Redding. (4/15/17)

Updated

REDDING - Six teens were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Redding Friday evening.

Police say a black Jeep Liberty with six teen occupants lost control on Route 107, struck a tree and caught fire.

The teens, who are from Redding, Easton and Fairfield, all suffered serious to critical injuries. They have not been identified.

The case is under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information on the case to call Sgt. Tim Succi at 203-938-3400.

 

