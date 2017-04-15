6 teens seriously injured in Redding crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

REDDING - Six teens were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Redding Friday evening.

Police say a black Jeep Liberty with six teen occupants lost control on Route 107, struck a tree and caught fire.

The teens, who are from Redding, Easton and Fairfield, all suffered serious to critical injuries. They have not been identified.

The case is under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information on the case to call Sgt. Tim Succi at 203-938-3400.