75-foot tree falls on Southport firehouse

SOUTHPORT - People across western Connecticut are cleaning up today, including the firefighters in Fairfield, who are dealing with quite the mess.

A 75 foot pine tree came down during Thursday's storm.

The tree went right through the roof of the kitchen, causing damage to the building.

The firefighters were out on a call when it happened, and they came back to find the tree had fallen onto their building.