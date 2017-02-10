75-foot tree falls on Southport firehouse

The tree went right through the roof of the kitchen, causing damage to the building.
SOUTHPORT - People across western Connecticut are cleaning up today, including the firefighters in Fairfield, who are dealing with quite the mess.
A 75 foot pine tree came down during Thursday's storm.
The firefighters were out on a call when it happened, and they came back to find the tree had fallen onto their building.