News AAA offices no longer offering DMV services The Department of Motor Vehicles said today some AAA offices are no longer offering their services. Any non-AAA members looking to renew their license at You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The DMV says it couldn't come to an agreement with the owner of those franchises. (12:31 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 3, 2017 12:30 PM NORWALK - The Department of Motor Vehicles said today some AAA offices are no longer offering their services. Any non-AAA members looking to renew their license at a facility is out of luck. The DMV said it couldn't come to an agreement with the owner of those franchises. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week 0:52 2 Money Matters: Building up savings 2:27 3 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman 0:27 4 Fairfield police: Man wearing ski mask robs bank customer 0:55 5 Scholar Athlete: Tommy Benincaso advertisement | advertise on News 12