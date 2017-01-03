AAA offices no longer offering DMV services

The Department of Motor Vehicles said today some AAA offices are no longer offering their services. Any non-AAA members looking to renew their license at a facility is out of luck.

The DMV says it couldn't come to an agreement with the owner of those franchises.

The DMV says it couldn't come to an agreement with the owner of those franchises.

NORWALK - The Department of Motor Vehicles said today some AAA offices are no longer offering their services.

Any non-AAA members looking to renew their license at a facility is out of luck.

The DMV said it couldn't come to an agreement with the owner of those franchises. 

