Abandoned warehouse goes up in flames

Firefighters in Waterbury are investigating after a large fire consumed an abandoned warehouse. The fire happened on South Main Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The fire happened on South Main Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The fire happened on South Main Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. (1/2/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WATERBURY - Firefighters in Waterbury are investigating after a large fire consumed an abandoned warehouse.

The fire happened on South Main Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters expect the fire to continue smoldering for several days.

The factory was built in 1900 and the city took it over in 2015.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Money Matters: Building up savings
Members of the Bridgeport City Council spoke out 2 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman
The menu includes a Darien Cookie Dough concrete, 3 Shake Shack restaurant opens in Darien
Hundreds of people took part in polar plunges 4 Polar plunges across southwestern Connecticut raise money for charity
Police say one person was killed after losing 5 Police: Driver killed after crashing car into tree in Stamford

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE