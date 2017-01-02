News Abandoned warehouse goes up in flames Firefighters in Waterbury are investigating after a large fire consumed an abandoned warehouse. The fire happened on South Main Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The fire happened on South Main Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. (1/2/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 2, 2017 10:43 AM WATERBURY - Firefighters in Waterbury are investigating after a large fire consumed an abandoned warehouse. The fire happened on South Main Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters expect the fire to continue smoldering for several days. The factory was built in 1900 and the city took it over in 2015. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:52 1 Money Matters: Building up savings 2:27 2 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman 0:48 3 Shake Shack restaurant opens in Darien 2:07 4 Polar plunges across southwestern Connecticut raise money for charity 0:53 5 Police: Driver killed after crashing car into tree in Stamford advertisement | advertise on News 12