Abandoned warehouse goes up in flames

WATERBURY - Firefighters in Waterbury are investigating after a large fire consumed an abandoned warehouse.

The fire happened on South Main Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters expect the fire to continue smoldering for several days.

The factory was built in 1900 and the city took it over in 2015.