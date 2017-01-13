Activists reflect on MLK, worry of Trump presidency

Before the nation swears in President-elect Donald Trump as its new leader, it will take time next week to honor the legacy of civil rights

News 12 spoke with Dr. Yohuru Williams, an activist and dean of the college of arts and sciences at Fairfield University. (7:36 PM)

NORWALK - Before the nation swears in President-elect Donald Trump as its new leader, it will take time next week to honor the legacy of civil rights pioneer Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

However, some community activists say they fear a Trump presidency will erode the racial equality for which King fought.

Historians say Dr. King will forever be known for his fight against injustice and for equality, and that he fought against state-sanctioned racism.

News 12 spoke with Dr. Yohuru Williams, an activist and dean of the college of arts and sciences at Fairfield University. He says the country has a long way to go for equality for women and in black and LGBT communities, and he worries the upcoming administration will support policies that will roll back the clock.

"The reason that people are concerned is they fear that some of that campaign rhetoric may become policy," Williams says.

Williams adds that some fear that Trump's education policies will pull funding from minority communities.

News 12 also spoke with a Trump supporter, former Navy Seal Carl Higbe, who says the president-elect will work for everyone. He claims Trump doesn't see America as divided, but as an economic machine with unlimited potential.

