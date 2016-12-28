Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain," has died. She was 84.

Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital

Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Dec. 28, 2016, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Updated
  Associated Press

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical "Singin' in the Rain." She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

"Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made headlines in the late 1950s.

