Address permit delays opening of fire-damaged Stamford school

The preschool at the Italian Center on Newfield Avenue was closed earlier this month due to a fire.

STAMFORD - Parents in Stamford waiting for the temporary relocation of their children's preschool will have to wait a bit longer.

The center's executive director, Paul Hickey, says he hopes the temporary location - at the nearby Jewish Community Center  - will be open next week.

Hickey says the community center must be inspected before any demolition or renovation work can be done. He says the Italian Center had to apply for a permit to temporarily change the address of the preschool, which is delaying the opening.

"When you think about the parents that have to work, and then they have nowhere to drop off their children," Hickey says. "They have to make some conditional plans. We were hoping to lessen that impact, so to speak."

The indoor facilities will remain closed. The outdoor facilities are open, which means summer camps and swimming pool season will begin according to schedule.

