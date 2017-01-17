News Amazon's 'Sneaky Pete' has local ties to southwestern CT Amazon's latest original streaming drama has a connection to southwestern Connecticut. Sneaky Pete is about a con man named Marius Giovanni who is released from You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Sneaky Pete is about a con man named Marius Giovanni who is released from prison only to be chased by gangsters. (7:53 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 17, 2017 8:00 AM BRIDGEPORT - Amazon's latest original streaming drama has a connection to southwestern Connecticut. Sneaky Pete is about a con man named Marius Giovanni who is released from prison only to be chased by gangsters. He wants to lay low, so he comes to Connecticut to live with his grandparents in the quiet town of Trumbull. He has a cousin who is supposed to be a Bridgeport police officer. Some scenes are supposed to be at the Bridgeport Police Department. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:53 1 12 on Health: Spike in flu cases 3:17 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 16 1:08 3 Scholar Athlete: Gino Esposito 0:28 4 Bridgeport residents facing charges for selling heroin 0:44 5 Suspect in custody after teen mistakenly shot on New Year's Eve advertisement | advertise on News 12