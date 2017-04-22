Ambulance strikes tree in Bridgeport

An ambulance swerved off off the road in

BRIDGEPORT - An ambulance swerved off off the road in Bridgeport and struck a tree.

The incident happened near Wood Avenue and North Avenue.

It is unclear if a patient was being transported at the time.

