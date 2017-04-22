News Ambulance strikes tree in Bridgeport An ambulance swerved off off the road in Bridgeport and struck a tree. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 22, 2017 7:35 AM BRIDGEPORT - An ambulance swerved off off the road in Bridgeport and struck a tree. The incident happened near Wood Avenue and North Avenue. It is unclear if a patient was being transported at the time. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 1:23 2 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant 1:56 3 Police: Man arrested after trying to lure juvenile 0:26 4 2 men arrested in connection with Stamford home robbery 1:10 5 Weekend Travel Advisory, 4/21 to 4/23 advertisement | advertise on News 12