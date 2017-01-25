Americares opens new free medical clinic for uninsured

The Stamford-based non-profit Americares celebrated the opening of its new free medical clinic for the uninsured in the city today.

Officials say the 2,200-square foot facility on Shippan

Officials say the 2,200-square foot facility on Shippan Avenue has five exam rooms and the ability to serve all current patients with room to grow.

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - The Stamford-based non-profit Americares celebrated the opening of its new free medical clinic for the uninsured in the city today. 

Officials say the 2,200-square foot facility on Shippan Avenue has five exam rooms and the ability to serve all current patients with room to grow. 

Officials say the new clinic replaces a mobile clinic program they launched in 2014 to meet the health care needs of the city's working poor.  

News 12 is told they're excited to have support from the city.

Officials say Americares provided medical services valued at more than $2 million to nearly 850 patients last year. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet
Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she 2 Police: Woman fatally struck by car
Police say 20-year-old Chantel Brivett and at least 3 Stamford home invasion victim hospitalized
A shelter in Norwalk said Tuesday that the 4 Norwalk shelter: Number of homeless families has grown
Police say it happened at the H and 5 Police: Thieves stole $50,000 worth of tires and rims

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE