Americares opens new free medical clinic for uninsured

STAMFORD - The Stamford-based non-profit Americares celebrated the opening of its new free medical clinic for the uninsured in the city today.

Officials say the 2,200-square foot facility on Shippan Avenue has five exam rooms and the ability to serve all current patients with room to grow.

Officials say the new clinic replaces a mobile clinic program they launched in 2014 to meet the health care needs of the city's working poor.

News 12 is told they're excited to have support from the city.

Officials say Americares provided medical services valued at more than $2 million to nearly 850 patients last year.