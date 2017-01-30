Angry customer vandalizes Bridgeport store

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - An angry customer vandalized a Bridgeport convenience store over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday at A-G Market on Maplewood Avenue.

Employees say the man is a frequent customer with a history of not paying for his food. So when they refused to make his food Sunday until he paid, employees say the man yelled profanities and trashed the place by throwing racks of food to the ground and spraying condiments.

In all, employees say the man caused a couple hundred dollars in damage. They also say he has previously vandalized the store.

Police say they have not yet found the suspect.