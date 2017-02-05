Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW HAVEN - Thousands of people hit the streets in New Haven Sunday for the annual Run For Refugees.

Organizers say 2,500 people signed up to participate, which is the maximum allowed and more than three times the size they’ve ever had before.

They say the event started 10 years ago and turn out is usually a few hundred participants.

Organizers say President Donald Trump's executive order to bar refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries has produced such an outcry in southwestern Connecticut, that it spurred many people to take part in the Run For Refugees.

The event raised nearly $200,000 for refugees in Connecticut.