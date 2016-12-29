Anti-Christmas sign vandalized on Shelton green

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

SHELTON - The Shelton man who put up an anti-religious sign in a public park several weeks ago is offering a $1,500 reward for information on whoever vandalized it.

Some community members felt the sign was controversial because it criticized the celebration of Christmas was displayed next to the Nativity scene on the Huntington Green.

As News 12 Connecticut has reported, Shelton resident Jerry Bloom put up the sign, which celebrates the winter solstice and says "Let Reason Prevail," above a paragraph calling religion "myth & superstition that hardens hearts & enslaves minds."

The vandal knocked a hole through the middle of the sign, which Bloom says he discovered when he went to the park Monday to take it down.