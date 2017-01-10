Aquarion tends to water main break in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A water main break caused a road to crack and buckle in Bridgeport Tuesday, Aquarion Water Company crews and city officials say.

Company officials say they were able to shut the water off shortly after the break happened around 2:15 p.m. on East Main Street.

Aquarion says its contractors could be at the site for the next four to eight hours as they work to determine the damage to the water main.

Less than five customers were affected by the break and were left without water, officials say.