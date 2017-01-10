News Aquarion tends to water main break in Bridgeport A water main break caused a road to crack and buckle in Bridgeport Tuesday, Aquarion Water Company crews and city officials say. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Aquarion officials say they were able to shut the water off shortly after the break happened around 2:15 p.m. on East Main Street. (5:12 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 10, 2017 5:08 PM BRIDGEPORT - A water main break caused a road to crack and buckle in Bridgeport Tuesday, Aquarion Water Company crews and city officials say. Company officials say they were able to shut the water off shortly after the break happened around 2:15 p.m. on East Main Street. Aquarion says its contractors could be at the site for the next four to eight hours as they work to determine the damage to the water main. Less than five customers were affected by the break and were left without water, officials say. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:49 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 3:09 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 9 0:55 3 Police: Stamford woman OK after 'accidental' shooting 0:25 4 Man recovering after getting arm stuck in conveyor belt 0:51 5 Scholar Athlete: Lauren Carlson advertisement | advertise on News 12