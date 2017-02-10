Aquarion works to repair broken pipe in Westport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - Crews from Aquarion Water Company are working to repair a broken pipe in Westport this morning.

Servicemen are on Wilton Road trying to figure out if the broken pipe is a service line or a water main.

They say they got a call about the incident around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say it isn’t a hazardous situation, and these things tend to happen during the winter months.

They tell News 12 that when temperatures get into the teens it can lead to pipes freezing.

Aquarion expects to sort the issue out by the afternoon.