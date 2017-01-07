News At least 20 cars involved in I-91 pileup in Middletown At least 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-91 in Middletown Saturday. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. At least 20 cars involved in I-91 pileup in Middletown (5:27 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 7, 2017 6:07 PM MIDDLETOWN - At least 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-91 in Middletown Saturday. Police say at least 20 cars, three tractor-trailers and a tanker were involved. The highway was shut down while the scene was cleared. Further details on the accident were not immediately available. Officials say no serious injuries were reported. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:03 1 Connecticut Afternoon Weather 1-7 2:36 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:40 3 Police: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Florida airport 0:31 4 Bridgeport officials activate the city's 'cold weather protocol' 1:16 5 Skakel defense files motion against reinstated murder conviction advertisement | advertise on News 12