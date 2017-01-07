At least 20 cars involved in I-91 pileup in Middletown

At least 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-91 in Middletown Saturday.

MIDDLETOWN - At least 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-91 in Middletown Saturday.

Police say at least 20 cars, three tractor-trailers and a tanker were involved.

The highway was shut down while the scene was cleared.

Further details on the accident were not immediately available.

Officials say no serious injuries were reported.

