At least 20 cars involved in I-91 pileup in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN - At least 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-91 in Middletown Saturday.

Police say at least 20 cars, three tractor-trailers and a tanker were involved.

The highway was shut down while the scene was cleared.

Further details on the accident were not immediately available.

Officials say no serious injuries were reported.