Barnum & Bailey Circus lives on through Bridgeport museum

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus is closing later this year, but the show lives on in Bridgeport.

In Bridgeport, there is a Barnum Museum which features artifacts from P.T. Barnum, Tom Thumb and others.

In Bridgeport, there is a Barnum Museum which features artifacts from P.T. Barnum, Tom Thumb and others. (2:23 PM)

BRIDGEPORT - The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus is closing later this year, but the show lives on in Bridgeport.

The Barnum Museum features artifacts from P.T. Barnum, Tom Thumb and others. 

Tom Thumb performed under P.T. Barnum and was reportedly a civil rights advocate. 

The museum is currently under construction, but is open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays.

