Baseball team dedicates game to student fighting cancer

Joel Barlow High School's varsity baseball team beat New Milford Monday night, but winning wasn't the first thing on their mind.

Joel Barlow High School's varsity baseball team beat New Milford Monday night, but winning wasn't the first thing on their mind.

REDDING - Joel Barlow High School's varsity baseball team beat New Milford 1-0 Monday night, but winning wasn't the first thing on their mind.

The game was dedicated to 18-year-old Nick Tiseo, a Joel Barlow senior who has been fighting leukemia on and off since he was 10.

The team dubbed it Team Nick Day in honor of Tiseo, who is on his third bout of leukemia. Tiseo's mom says in December, they weren't sure he'd make it to spring.

The team wore "Team Nick" shirts during the game. Community members also sold T-shirts and collected donations to help with the family's medical expenses.

