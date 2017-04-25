Baseball teams dedicate game to student fighting cancer

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

REDDING - Joel Barlow High School's varsity baseball team beat New Milford 1-0 Monday night, but winning wasn't the first thing on their mind.

The game was dedicated to 18-year-old Nick Tiseo, a Joel Barlow senior who has been fighting leukemia on and off since he was 10.

Both teams dubbed it 'Team Nick Day' in honor of Tiseo, who is on his third bout of leukemia. Tiseo's mom says in December, they weren't sure he'd make it to spring.

The teams wore "Team Nick" shirts during the game. Community members also sold T-shirts and collected donations to help with the family's medical expenses.