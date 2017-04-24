Benefit concert held in Milford for injured band members

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - People gathered in Milford to support a legendary band recently struck by tragedy.

A benefit concert was held for the band Tower of Power at Stonebridge Restaurant.

Two members of the band were seriously injured when they were struck by a train in January.

The benefit was organized by the local band called On The Serious Side, which is a Tower of Power tribute band.