Benefit concert held in Milford for injured band members

Two members of the band Tower of Power were seriously injured when they were struck by a train in January.

MILFORD - People gathered in Milford to support a legendary band recently struck by tragedy.

A benefit concert was held for the band Tower of Power at Stonebridge Restaurant.

Two members of the band were seriously injured when they were struck by a train in January.

The benefit was organized by the local band called On The Serious Side, which is a Tower of Power tribute band. 

