Benefit concert held in Milford for injured band members

MILFORD - People gathered in Milford to support a legendary band recently struck by tragedy. A benefit concert was held for the band Tower of Power at Stonebridge Restaurant. Two members of the band were seriously injured when they were struck by a train in January. The benefit was organized by the local band called On The Serious Side, which is a Tower of Power tribute band.