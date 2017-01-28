Blumenthal honors Bridgeport police chief

BRIDGEPORT - The Bridgeport police chief is being honored today for his decades of service to the field of law enforcement.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal was in Bridgeport to honor Police Chief AJ Perez.

The senator says he is singling out Perez not just for his police work as chief over the past year, but for his decades of service to the community.

Perez says he is extremely honored to be recognized for his work.