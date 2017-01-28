News Blumenthal honors Bridgeport police chief The Bridgeport police chief is being honored today for his decades of service to the field of law enforcement. The Bridgeport police chief is being honored today for his decades of service to the field of law enforcement. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 28, 2017 1:00 PM BRIDGEPORT - The Bridgeport police chief is being honored today for his decades of service to the field of law enforcement. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was in Bridgeport to honor Police Chief AJ Perez. The senator says he is singling out Perez not just for his police work as chief over the past year, but for his decades of service to the community. Perez says he is extremely honored to be recognized for his work. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:18 1 Police: 1 arrested, 1 killed in crash during Norwalk drug bust 3:23 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 27 1:14 3 Officials: 1 dead after Norwalk police chase ends in crash 0:23 4 Police: Driver crashes, flees scene in Bridgeport 1:08 5 Weather Kids: Roger Ludlowe Middle School advertisement | advertise on News 12