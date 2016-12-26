Bridgeport Boys and Girls Club in need of repairs

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Supporters of a Bridgeport nonprofit organization that serves children say they will have to fight harder than ever to get state and federal grants in 2017.

They say the Jerome Orcutt Boys and Girls Club on the city's East Side desperately needs a new roof and other repairs.

They tell News 12 that if the center doesn't get additional funds, they won't be able to help all the children they currently serve.

Supporters say the club keeps young people off the street and prepares them to be self-sufficient adults.

City Councilwoman Jeanette Herron says the city has about $300,000 in federal funding earmarked for the club.

That money will be released as soon as the city hires a project manager to oversee the distribution of that money.